Tanveer back from World Archery Para C’ship, secures 7th position

ISLAMABAD, Jul 25 (APP): Pakistan’s visually impaired archer Tanveer Ahmed has returned home after competing in the World Archery Para Championship 2023 at Pilsen Czech Republic.

Tanveer, who was ranked World No 7 in the mega event started the Championship with a thumping win against John D Hill of USA and reached the quarterfinals where he gave a tough fight but was unable to beat No 1 ranked Steve Prowse of UK.

Tanveer hopes to perform best in the upcoming events including IBSA World Games 2023 and British Nationals next month.

The World Archery Para Championships 2023, was held in Pilsen, Czech Republic from July 17 to 23.

It may be mentioned here that the 39-year-old Tanveer claimed the first-ever silver medal for the country in the last edition of the Championships that was held in Dubai, last year.

“That was my first appearance in the event and I returned home with a silver medal. Now I’m targeting another medal; hopefully, gold this time,” added Tanveer, who has low vision and shoots blindfolded.

Tanveer has won several medals in national and international competitions since taking on archery in 2017. Prior to that, he was a blind cricketer and he showcased his talent for 16 years. “I’ve been a cricketer. But it is archery that gave me real recognition.”

The 2022 has been a year of success for him as he earned five international medals, including the first-ever mix team gold medal in Andorra International Open for VI Archery, a silver medal in the 30-metre individual event of VI Archery and a bronze medal in 18-metre individual event of VI Archery in Andorra International Open for VI Archery, a bronze medal in World Ranking Event & European Cup and a silver medal in World Archery Para Championships.

“I’m the only archer from Pakistan, who has won five medals in a calendar year,” he said.

The 2023 World Games was the largest high-level international event for athletes with visual impairment, with more than 1250 competitors from 70 nations. The games staged every four years are the pinnacle of the international sporting calendar outside the Paralympic Games.

