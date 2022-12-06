Pakistan, England teams to depart Multan for 2nd Test

ISLAMABAD, Dec 6 (APP): Pakistan and England teams have boarded the flight were about to depart to Multan to feature in the second Test scheduled to be held from December 9 at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

According to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), both teams had earlier arrived at the Islamabad International Airport for departure, but the flight was delayed due to fog.

It may be mentioned here, that England won the first of the three Tests on Monday by 74 runs at the Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi. However, the second and third Tests would be played in Multan (December 9-13) and Karachi (December 17-21), respectively.