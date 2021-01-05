Pak cricketers briefed on COVID-19 protocols for South Africa series

By Sohail Ali

LAHORE, Jan 05 (APP):The Pakistan Shaheens’ squad members were briefed about the COVID-19 protocols, prepared by the Pakistan Cricket Boards Medical Advisory Committee, for the home series against South Africa before their departure from New Zealand.

The players and support staff will undergo two COVID-19 tests on 13 and 16 January at their residence before the third test on 19 January, which will be conducted upon arriving at the center station to join the squad, said a spokesman of the PCB here on Tuesday.

The squad members have been instructed to cover their faces with masks on flight and limit their physical contact upon arrival in Pakistan.

Dr Sohail Saleem, Director Medical and Sports Sciences and the chairman of the Medical Advisory Committee, delivered the educational lecture to the Shaheens’ players present in

Christchurch, New Zealand. He will also brief the men’s national team about the protocols at the conclusion of the Christchurch Test.