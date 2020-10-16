Sohail Ali

LAHORE, Oct 16 (APP):Director Sports , Punjab Sports Board Hafeez Bhatti along with Punjab Archery Association (PAA) President Imran Ali and other officials held a detailed meeting with Manager of Turkish Cultural Center Ulas Ertas at Aiwan-e-Iqbal here on Friday.

Director Development Archery Manzar Fareed Shah, Chairman Archery Academy Jhang Fakhar Ali Shah, Aurangzeb and PAA Finance Secretary Kishwar Abbas also attended the meeting.

Pakistan and Turkish officials discussed different ways and means including exchange of coaches and trainers for the growth of archery in both the countries.

Talking on this occasion, Ulas Ertas said Pakistan and Turkey have close brotherly relations and both the countries must take benefits from each other’s abilities and experiences.

“Archery is one of the most popular games of the world and also known as a traditional game of Turkey. We have sufficient archery infrastructure and skilled coaches and trainers who can impart modern training to Pakistan coaches. We are ready to cooperate and share our modern equipments with Pakistan for the growth of archery,” he added.

Agreeing with the suggestion, Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti said the game of archery will flourish through mutual efforts of both the countries. “Our coaches will teach Olympic archery to Turkish players and in return the Turkish trainers would impart training of their traditional archery to Pakistan youngsters and in this regard an MoU will be signed between both the sides in near future,” he added.

Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti further said that Sports Board Punjab has taken several useful measures for the promotion of archery. “A training center has been set up in Nishtar Park Sports Complex for the training of male and female archery players”.

Punjab Archery Association (PAA) President Imran Ali, on this occasion thanked Secretary Youth Affairs and Sports Punjab Ehsan Bhutta, Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh and Manager of Turkish Cultural Center Mr Ulas Ertas for making efforts for the growth of archery.