Lahore Garrison Golf Team leads in 2nd PGA Inter Club Golf at PAF Golf Club

By Sohail Ali

LAHORE, Aug 29 (APP): The Golf Teams of three leading golf clubs of Punjab, Lahore Garrison Greens Golf Club,PAF Skyview Golf Club and Rawalpindi Golf Club entered into a competition here on Sunday for achieving honours through team based skilful application of golfing skills.

Format of this Punjab Inter Club Golf Competition was set forth by Pakistan Golf Federation one year back and has been graded as a team event where members of the team comprise of four amateurs, four senior amateurs,two juniors under 15 years, two juniors in the age bracket above 15 to 18 years, two lady amateurs, and two girls under 21 years.

At the end of the first round in this two days combat the Lahore Garrison Greens team combined exceedingly well to emerge as the dominant one and look fitter and a cut above the rest.

After the first round Lahore Garrison Greens Team aggregated a gross score of 1201. Their ascendancy can be adjudged from the fact that they are 116 strokes ahead of the Rawalpindi Golf Club Team who managed to aggregate a score of 1317.

As for the PAF Skyview Team, they lag still further behind at a rather modest looking gross aggregate score of 1375.

For the Lahore Garrison Team their adept and powerful performers were their amateur golfers. Distinctly outstanding was the youthful Ahmad Kayani who showed proficiency in his hitting off the tees and equally effortless was his shot making from the fairways.

A blemish free round fetched him a luster filled score of gross 70, two under par and gave his team a morale boosting contribution.

The other two amateurs who chipped in with commendatory scores are Damil Ataullah and Noman Ilyas. Damil had a score of 77 and Noman also posted a gross 77 to provide the Garrison Team a commanding edge.

Out of the senior amateurs Rashid Akbar scored 83,Lt Col (retd) Asif Mehdi scored 85 and Col M.Shafi 89.

Amongst the ladies, Suneya Osama and Ghazala Yasmin put up a worthwhile effort and so did their two girls Bushra Fatima and Adina Ataullah. Out of the boys Shahbaz Ali and Rehan Babar and Jamshed Matloob came up with a commendable effort.

For Rawalpindi Team, their amateurs Umer Khokher and Haider Atiq were outstanding but did not receive the required winning assistance from the senior amateurs and the boys.

The final round of the PGA Inter Club Golf Competition will be played today at the PAF Skyview Golf Course.

Although Rawalpindi Team is lagging behind ,their team members look determined to challenge their adversaries, the Lahore Garrison Greens over the final 18 holes tomorrow, Monday.