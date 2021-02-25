LAHORE, Feb 25 (APP):DS Polo/ASC beat Newage/Jubilee Life by 7-6 1/2 in the Ittehad Punjab Polo Cup 2021 thrilling encounter played here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Thursday.

Max Charlton emerged as hero of the day from DS Polo/ASC as he contributed with a classic quartet while Hissam Ali Hyder hammered a hat-trick. For Newage/Jubilee Life, which had a half goal handicap advantage, Salvador Jauretche fired in four goal while Salvador Ulloa thrashed two goals.

The match began with Newage/Jubilee Life having a half goal handicap advantage. DS Polo/ASC thrashed three back-to-back goals in the first chukker to earn a 3-1/2 lead before Newage/Jubilee Life converted one to reduce the margin to 3-1 1/2. In the dying moments of the match, DS Polo struck one more goal to enhance their lead to 4-1 1/2. Newage played better polo in the second chukker, where they scored two goals against one by DS Polo to make it 3 1/2-5.

The third chukker was evenly poised, where both the sides slammed in one goal apiece, with DS Polo still enjoying 6-4 1/2 lead. Newage changed their gears in the fourth and last chukker and launched a series of attacks on DS Polo’s goal, which helped them convert two back-to-back goals to earn a slight 6 1/2-6 lead. In the dying moments of the match, Hissam Ali Hyder converted the match-winning goal to steer his side to a narrow 7-6 1/2 victory.

Tomorrow (Friday), the first semifinal will be contested between Diamond Paints and Remounts at 2:30 pm while the second will be played between BN Polo and Barry’s at 3:30 pm.