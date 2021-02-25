LAHORE, Feb 25 (APP):The Pakistan Cricket Board has thanked the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) for allowing crowds up to 50 per cent for the HBL Pakistan Super League 2021 preliminary round matches and capacity crowds for the playoffs.

However, following a careful review and keeping spectators’ health and safety at the forefront and taking into consideration the SOPs implementation-related challenges, the PCB has decided to opt for 50 per cent crowds for all Karachi-leg matches with decision on increased crowds for Lahore-leg matches to be made in due course.

As such, online ticket sales for the remaining Karachi-leg matches will start on Thursday at 2200 (Pakistan time). Fans can visit www.bookme.pk for purchasing match tickets and selecting their preferred enclosures and choice of seats.

Spectators can also call Bookme helpline (03137786888) to book their tickets for which CNIC number and phone number will be mandatory. When the match ticket has been confirmed, the customer will be sent a token number on the registered ‘phone so the customer can make the payment at the closest JazzCash/Easypaisa shop.

Upon payment, the customer will receive an e-ticket code along with a Quick Response (QR) Code, which the customer can use to print the ticket or show the SMS at the entry gate on match day.

PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said on Thursday: “We are most grateful to the NCOC for allowing the PCB to allow up to 50 per cent of spectators for all remaining preliminary round matches and up to 100 per cent spectators for the play-offs and final.

“As a starting point, we have decided to immediately increase crowd attendances for all Karachi-leg matches to 50 per cent. However, we will continue to assess how the crowds follow and implement the SOPs before we make a decision on crowd attendances for the Lahore-leg matches.

“Therefore, additional tickets for Karachi-leg matches will now be available for purchase online at www.bookme.pk and through help Bookme helplines this evening from 2200.

“For the Lahore-leg matches, at this stage 20 per cent tickets per match day are available for sale. Additional tickets will be made available as and when we decide to increase the capacity, in line with the NCOC approval.

“As Chief Executive of the game’s governing body in Pakistan, it is my responsibility to urge and request all spectators attending the Karachi and Lahore-leg matches to come to the venues wearing masks, maintaining social distancing at all times and regularly using hand santisers.

This is not only for their personal health and wellbeing, but also for those other spectators around them. Come and watch, but stay safe and keep others safe.”