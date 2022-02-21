HBL PSL 7: Multan Sultans face Lahore Qalandars in first play-off



By Naeem Niazi

LAHORE, Feb 21 (APP):The four top teams of the HBL Pakistan Super League-7 2022 have been decided and table-toppers Multan Sultans will face Lahore Qalandars in the first play-off (Qualifier) on February 23 (Wednesday).

In the first play-off (Qualifier), the table toppers Multan Sultans will play against second placed Lahore Qlanadars on February 23 (Wednesday) and the winner of this match will directly qualify for the finals on February 27 (Sunday) while the loser will face winner of the eliminator 1 in the eliminator 2.

The second play-off (Eliminator 1) will be played between third and fourth placed Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United on February 24 (Thursday).

The third play-off (Eliminator 2) will be played between loser of qualifier and the winner of eliminator 1 on February 25 (Friday).

The Final will be played on February 27 (Sunday) in a glittering closing ceremony at the Gaddafi Stadium.