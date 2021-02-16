By Sohail Ali

LAHORE, Feb 16 (APP):The Gobi’s Paint Punjab Open Tennis Championship 2021 was inaugurated by PLTA Secretary Rashid Malikhere at the Punjab Tennis Academy Bagh-e-Jinnah on Tuesday.

Around 25 matches were played on the opening day of the championship. In the men’s singles first round, Ali Durrani beat Arman Kamran 8-0, Omer Mumtaz beat Aakif Hussain 8-2, Bilal Zia beat Omer Dilshad 8-2, Suhaib Waseem beat Abbas Wattoo 9-8, Shehryar Anees beat Inam Arif 8-2, Mujtaba Shahbaz beat Waqas Basit 8-2, Aqeel Sarfraz beat Ahtesham Sattar 8-0, Zain Ul Abideen beat Zaeem Ghafoor 8-2, Rana Humayun beat Haroon Zahid 8-5 and Dr Nifaid Khan beat Umair Javed 8-0.

In the boys’ Under-18 singles first round, Moavia Butt beat Shamir Dilshad 8-5, Hanzala Anwar beat Arman Kamran 8-1, Shahzaib Zahid beat Bilal Gillani 8-3, Shehryar Anees beat Bilal Zia 9-7, Ali Jawad beat Aabis Reebal 8-1 and Muneeb Majeed beat Abdullah Khan 8-0.

In the boys/girls Under-14 singles, Abdul Ahad beat Hayah 6-3, Haris Bajwa beat Aalay Hussain 6-2, Zohaib Afzal beat Bashir Alam 6-1, Maya Lone beat Zainab Imran 6-2, Omer Jawad beat Talha Tarar 6-0, Ismail Ahmed beat Aized Khalil 6-1, Ismail Aftab beat Xeerak Mustafa 6-3 and Haniya Minhas beat Abdullah Raza 6-0.