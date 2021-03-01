Criticism drives me to work harder – Iftikhar Ahmed

LAHORE, Mar 01 (APP): Iftikhar Ahmed is back with Islamabad United in the HBL Pakistan Super League 6 and the middle-order batsman had won the 2018 edition with the franchise.

30-year-old player is excited to be donning United’s red and gold and is hopeful of playing a productive role in their ongoing campaign.

“It feels good,” he told pcb.com.pk on Monday about joining United. “I have played before for Islamabad [United] and won a title with them in Karachi. The support staff and the team management is very helpful. It was my wish to play for Islamabad United again. I hope that Islamabad [United] will lift the trophy again.”

Iftikhar stroked a crucial 49 not out against Karachi Kings – for whom he turned out in 2016, 2019 and 2020 – to help United surmount a daunting 197-run target with five balls spare in their second outing of the season. He struck three sixes and two fours and stitched match-altering stand of 92 with Hussain Talat over his 37-ball knock.

ALSO READ  A view of Islamabad United's Shadab Khan’s run out during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) T20 cricket match between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi at the National Stadium

Reflecting on that match, Iftikhar said: “As a professional, when you perform against any team, you get happy.

I was in Karachi Kings for three years, so when I did well against them, it helped boost my confidence.

“My role as a middle-order batsman is to take the game deep and finish it. So, I try to build the innings by scoring run-a-ball early on and then increase my scoring rate.”

To a question about how he copes with criticism, Iftikhar said that rather than taking it negatively, he uses it as a driving force to improve his performances.

“When I am criticized, I work harder,” he said. “I try to prove the criticism wrong with my performances.

ALSO READ  High Performance camp for elite cricketers to start on Tuesday

This edition of the HBL PSL provides a brilliant opportunity to all the participating players to stake a claim in the national side for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup later this year with outstanding performances. Naturally, Iftikhar is eyeing a spot.

“I have been part of the national team’s set-up for the past two years and I am determined to represent Pakistan in the T20 World Cup,” he said.

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR