A vendor busy in extracting fruit juice at his roadside setup to attract the customers
APP05-010321 RAWALPINDI: March 01  A vendor busy in extracting fruit juice at his roadside setup to attract the customers. APP photo by Irfan Mahmood
APP05-010321

ALSO READ  A vendor arranging and displaying clay made pots to attract the customers at his shop in Federal Capital

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR