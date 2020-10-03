Aqeel, Muzammil advance to semifinals of Islamabad Cup
ISLAMABAD, Oct 3 (APP): Top seed Aqeel Khan maintained his dominance at the national level as he moved to the final of Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) – Islamabad Tennis Association (ITA) Islamabad Super Cup-2020 at the PTF Tennis Complex here on Saturday.

Playing his first event after a long Covid-19 break, the 40-year-old defied his age by producing a spectacular performance to defeat the 26-year-old Ahmed Chaudhary in the semifinal. He won the first set 7-6(4) after an exhausting contest, but the second set proved a walk in the park form him as he took it 6-0.

In the other semifinal, Muzammil Murtaza edged passed Muhammad Abid 6-4, 6-2 in a well-fought competition.

In the juniors 18 and under category, Hamid Israr and M. Huzaifa Khan moved to the finals after overcoming their respective opponents in semifinals. Huzaifa defeated Zalan Khan 6-2,4-6,6-2, while Hamid trounced Sami Zeb Khan 6-3, 6-4.

The finals will take place on Sunday. President PTF Salim Saifullah Khan will be the chief guest at the closing ceremony.

