ISLAMABAD, Mar 24 (APP): Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has called upon Parliamentarians and people of Pakistan to
observe the Earth Hour on Saturday March 25 along with the
international community by voluntarily switching off extra lights
for one hour between 8:30pm to 9:30pm.
He said this in his message on Earth Hour being commemorated
world over on March 25, a press release here Friday said.
The Speaker urged the nation to join hands with other nations
on Saturday March 25 by collectively acting to conserve energy.
The wide scale participation by our people will not only
impress upon the need for energy conservation but also send a strong
message that as a responsible player on the international stage we
are conscious of our global and international responsibilities on
issues of concern to the mankind, he added.
Sardar Ayaz Sadiq remarked in pursuant of reducing
emissions, the parliament of Pakistan became the first ever
parliament completely powered by solar power.
He added that under the `Net-Metering License’ the parliament
contributed surplus electricity to the national grid.
He highlighted the Pakistan’s Vision 2025 considers Climate
Change as one of the top national priorities and provides a sound
basis to integrate climate change budgeting into national
development planning, the Speaker added.
The Speaker confirmed the lights of the Parliament will
be switched off to show Parliament’s Commitment of joining hands
with the World for energy conservation combating impacts of climate
change and Global Warming.
Speaker urges people to participate in earth hour
ISLAMABAD, Mar 24 (APP): Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has called upon Parliamentarians and people of Pakistan to