Sindh Governor visits Sarfraz Ahmed’s residence

KARACHI, Jun 19 (APP): Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair here

on Monday visited the residence of Pakistan cricket team

captain Sarfraz Ahmad following Pakistan’s stunning victory

against India in the ICC Champions Trophy final on Sunday.

Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhter and former Test cricketer Shoaib

Muhammad were also present.

The Governor, talking to family members of the skipper, said

the team led by Sarfraz has provided nation with a very much

needed opportunity to rejoice.

“Infact Pakistan cricket team has provided us a chance to

celebrate Eid prior to Eid festival itself,” he said.

This victory, he said, was also a matter of immense satisfaction

as the players delivered their best in defeating India and also

other strong teams before reaching the final of the championship.

“Our team played with absolute unity and this again was a

matter of satisfaction for the entire nation,” said the Governor.

Paying tributes to team members for getting their talent

internationally acknowledged, Muhammad Zubair said Sarfraz Ahmed

reflected tremendous leadership qualities besides being an

ace player.

He hoped that the team would continue to bring laurels for

the country in the future too.