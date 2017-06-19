Sindh Governor visits Sarfraz Ahmed’s residence

KARACHI, Jun 19 (APP): Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair here
on Monday visited the residence of Pakistan cricket team
captain Sarfraz Ahmad following Pakistan’s stunning victory
against India in the ICC Champions Trophy final on Sunday.
Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhter and former Test cricketer Shoaib
Muhammad were also present.
The Governor, talking to family members of the skipper, said
the team led by Sarfraz has provided nation with a very much
needed opportunity to rejoice.
“Infact Pakistan cricket team has provided us a chance to
celebrate Eid prior to Eid festival itself,” he said.
This victory, he said, was also a matter of immense satisfaction
as the players delivered their best in defeating India and also
other strong teams before reaching the final of the championship.
“Our team played with absolute unity and this again was a
matter of satisfaction for the entire nation,” said the Governor.
Paying tributes to team members for getting their talent
internationally acknowledged, Muhammad Zubair said Sarfraz Ahmed
reflected tremendous leadership qualities besides being an
ace player.
He hoped that the team would continue to bring laurels for
the country in the future too.
