Shehbaz for regulizing existing industrial units

LAHORE, Feb 6 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Monday directed the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) to regularize existing industrial units that was a long-standing demand of Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI).

He was chairing a meeting to review steps taken for promoting and regulation of industries and proposals for industrial zoning here.

Provincial Ministers Sheikh Allauddin, Zakia Shahnawaz and Dr Ayesha Ghaus Pasha, PML-N senior leader Khawaja Ahmad Hasaan, LCCI President Abdul Basit, former Senior Vice President Almas Hyder and representatives of LDA and other departments concerned were present in the meeting, while Chairman Planning & Development participated through video link.

The Chief Minister said that industrial sector played an important role in strengthening of economy and provision of employment, and promotion of industrial sector and industrial zoning were need of the hour.

He directed to review industrial zoning on industries established at Lahore-Sheikhupura Road.

He also directed the LDA high-ups to reserve areas for opening up of new industries so as to expedite industrialization process and facilitate business community in a more better manner.

Cabinet committee headed by Provincial Minister for Industries Sheikh Allauddin would present final recommendations within ten days in this regard, he added.

Shehbaz Sharif directed to evolve an extension plan for Sundar Industrial Estate and said that special attention should also be paid to set up new industry in Chunian Industrial Estate.

He said that steps should be taken for industries abide by water

treatment, labour laws and other rules and regulations, and law of ban on setting of industries without NOC should be strictly implemented.

He said that it was the responsibility of relvant departments and administration to implement existing laws.

He said that implementation of environmental rules and regulations in industry should be ensured.

On this occasion, LCCI President Abdul Basit appreciated Chief Minister’s decision and said that this initiative would not only pave way for much-needed foreign direct investment and bring in precious foreign exchange but also help trust building of local businessmen.

He hoped that this healthy liaison of Punjab government with business community would continue in future as well.

The Lahore Chamber’s President, however, suggested that industial

expansion should also be done along sides Ferozepur Road and Raiwind-Lilyani Road.

“New investment is a must to groom economic activities in Punjab,

therefore, all options should be utilized to attract local and foreign investors,” he added.

Abdul Basit also stressed the need for a regular consultative mechanism between government departments and businessmen to ensure provision of result-oriented research studies to the stakeholders.

He said that sectors, opportunities and locations in Punjab should be identified for investment, asserting that research was critical to take a strategic approach to planning or economic growth and improved productivity. Employment opportunity, he said, could be created only through economic growth and improved productivity.