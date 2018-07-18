Shehbaz claims PML-N to win elections, continue its role in Parliament

ISLAMABAD, Jul 18 (APP):President Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday said his party would win the upcoming general election with the support of people and continue playing its role in the Parliament.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the PML-N had served the country with commitment whenever it came to power.

He said the previous PML-N government had fulfilled promises made to the masses and resolved their major issues.

Shehbaz Sharif said the country was facing 20 hour load-shedding when the PML-N came into power in 2013, however it was reduced to maximum extent with the efforts of the PML-N government.

He said power projects of upto 11000 megawatt were completed during the term. A network of infrastructure was laid and motorways were constructed all over the country, he added.

He said joint efforts were needed for economic progress, instant justice and other facilities to the people of the country.

To a question, the president PML-N said workers of the party had taken out a mammoth rally to express solidarity with their beloved leader former prime minister Muhamamd Nawaz Sharif on his arrival at the airport.

He said PML-N’s rally was peaceful and no unrest was created on the day by the workers.