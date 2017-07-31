Sharjeel Khan, Khalid Latif likely to be banned: PCB sources

LAHORE, July 31 (APP): Spot fixer cricketers, Sharjeel Khan and Khalid

Latif are likely to be banned for life for their alleged involvement in the spot fixing scandal which rocked the Pakistan Super League earlier this year in Dubai.

“We have requested the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) Tribunal probing

into the spot fixing scandal to impose a life ban on them (Sharjeel and Khalid) “, the sources in the PCB’s legal department said while talking to APP here on Monday.

They were optimistic that justice will be done with both the cricketers

and they will be fined heavily besides getting life ban for bringing the game into disrepute and lowering the country’s image.

Sharjeel and Khalid were sent home after the first match of the PSL after they were accused of spot fixing in the mega event.

“In the case of Sharjeel concluding written arguments have been submitted to the tribunal “, they said adding ” As far as PCB laywers

are concerned we have completed the case and now it is upto the tribunal to announce the verdict and we are expecting that verdict will come shortly “.

They said Khalid initially boycotted the proceedings of the case and now he wants the whole process to be done again and his conduct and attitude were quite ridiculous during the case.

“We hope that the tribunal will announce the verdict soon as there is nothing left to be further done in the case “, they added.