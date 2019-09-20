Shabbir, Matloob show golfing brilliance in Punjab Open Golf

LAHORE, Sep 20 (APP):Pakistan’s top ranked professional golfer, Mohammad Shabbir (Islamabad) and national number two, Mohammad Matloob (Lahore Garrison) stole the limelight at the end of the first round of the 38th Punjab Open Golf Championship at PAF Skyview Golf Course, here on Friday.

Shabbir was simply luminous, radiant and sparkling in application of his golfing skills and each shot that he hit carried the champions touch: be it powerful tee shots off the tees or approach shots from the fairways, enjoyable was his deftness and control which fetched him an eighteen holes score of 65, seven under par.

Shabbir scored birdies on holes 1, 8, 10, 11, 14, 15, 16 and 17, eight in all and four coming in sequence on holes 14, 15, 16 and 17 and making him look super human. He had regulation pars on nine holes and to prove that he is a human, he confronted one blemish too and that happened on hole number 4, where he lost a stroke.