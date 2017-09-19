Senator Ayesha pays surprise visit to monitor polio campaign in ICT

ISLAMABAD, Sep 19 (APP): Prime Minister’s Focal Person,

Senator Ayesha Raza Farooq Tuesday conducted a surprise visit

to monitor polio campaign in Islamabad.

Visiting various localities in Islamabad, Senator Ayesha Raza

said she would personally monitor the campaign in the city and took

notice of gaps in provision of routine immunization services against

nine deadly diseases of children in area and issued directions to

ensure that every child is immunized without fail.

National Coordinator for Emergency Operation Centre (EOC), Dr

Rana Safdar and other senior officers of health ministry, Islamabad

Capital Territory (ICT) and Capital Development Authority (CDA)

also accompanied by the Senator.

Senator Ayesha also visited vaccinators working in slums

located on outskirts of Islamabad to personally monitor

immunization campaign on second day of the five-day nationwide

drive.

“Our Sehat Muhafiz have brought us so close to polio

eradication that we cannot afford to relax, hence me and leadership

of EOC have come out to support our valiant teams for getting rid of

this disease completely,” she added.

“Pakistan has recorded historic low number of cases in 2017 and

we don’t want to lose this opportunity to defeat this crippling

virus by being vigilant, proactive and persistent,” said the

Senator.

Prime Minister has constituted a special task force to

specifically monitor the campaign in twin cities of Islamabad and

Rawalpindi and report back to him on daily basis to ensure maximum

coverage during this and all the upcoming campaigns.

Though there has been no case reported from the twin cities

for over two years but virus has been found in the environmental

samples of both Islamabad and Rawalpindi drainage, thus raising the

concerns amongst officials and communities.

The Senator visited the homes, interacted with parents and

community elders in Pakistan Town, H-9, Koral and other areas. She

went inside homes and asked mothers if their children had been

vaccinated by vaccinators.

She urged the families and mothers to vaccinate their

children against diseases explaining that vaccination was being

provided by the government for free against nine diseases and that

it was the responsibility of parents to avail these services for

health and well-being of their children.

She also inspected the children playing in streets to see

whether their fingers had been marked after they were vaccinated.

Senator talked to polio teams and checked their tally sheets. She

also advised polio teams to pay attention to children who may be

visiting relatives since there is a possibility that such children

are missed in the drive.

Ayesha Raza further directed that each house, including

makeshift shanties, nomads and travelling families with under five

children should be administered polio drops and properly marked with

permanent markers to ensure each household is covered.

Over 250,000, front line workers (Sehat Muhafiz) are

administering polio drops to over 37.7 million children under the

age of five years across all provinces, FATA, Gilgit Baltistan (GB)

and AJK.

Target for Islamabad is 0.312 million during the current

campaign for which ICT and CDA administration have formed 1346 teams

and set up 73 teams at various transit points across Islamabad.