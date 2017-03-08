Senate reaffirms commitment to protect women rights

ISLAMABAD March 8 (APP): Senate Wednesday reaffirmed commitment to protect constitutional rights of women and ensure to promote their safety and welfare.

In a resolution unanimously adopted on the occasion of International Women’s Day, the house paid tributes to Pakistani women for their relentless efforts for development and progress of the country.

Leader of the House Raja Muhammad Zafarul Haq read out the resolution recognising of the contribution of women in different walks of life.

“On the occasion of international women’s day this house acknowledges the contribution of Pakistani women from every walk of life, our home makers, farmers, domestic helpers, labors, film makers, educationists, artists, doctors, writers, poets, media persons and legislators,” the resolution said.

“This house pays tribute to the relentless efforts of Pakistani women for the development and progress of the country and salute their struggle for standing against dictators for democratic rights of the people of Pakistan,” the resolution noted.

It further stated, “The house reaffirms its commitment to protect the constitutional rights of women and ensure to promote their safety and welfare.”