Senate passes “The Illegal Dispossession (Amendment) Bill, 2017”

ISLAMABAD, June 9 (APP): The Upper House of the Parliament Friday

passed “The Illegal Dispossession (Amendment) Bill, 2017.”

The bill was presented by Minister of State for Interior

Baligh-Ur-Rehman on behalf of Minister for Interior Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan in the Senate, further to amend the Illegal Dispossession Act, 2005 [The Illegal Dispossession (Amendment) Bill, 2017].

Earlier, Baligh-Ur-Rehman in a briefing on the bill informed the house

that the amendments were aimed at the forcible dispossession of any owner or occupier of any property.

He said that the heinous crime of illegal dispossession was largely

committed by the builders.

The menace of land grabbing was rampant and the land mafia and its

criminal activities were multifaceted and prevalent, he added.

He said that amendments also provided compensation for the dispossessed

person in accordance to the provisions of Section 544A of the Code.

It also provides that whenever a local enquiry is initiated, the court

may direct a Magistrate or a Revenue Officer in the district to make inquiry and submit a report and that report will be constructed as evidence in the case.

He said that there was amendment in the bill that if the complaint was found to be false or frivolous, the court might award compensatory cost to the person complained against which might extend to five hundred thousand rupees.

He said that the relevant committees of both houses had passed this bill and sent to the Senate for final approval.