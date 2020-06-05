Senate offers fateha for PIA’s air crash, COVID-19 victims, armed forces personnel

ISLAMABAD, Jun 05 (APP):The Senate on Friday offered fateha for the departed souls of victims of PIA plane crash, former deputy chairman senate, Syed Fazal Agha, MNA Munir Orakzai, MPA KP Mian Jamshid Kakakheil, Sindh Provincial Minister Ghulam Murtaza Baloch, MPA Punjab Shaukat Aziz and those who lost their lives due to COVID-19, personnel of armed forces martyred on borders.

Senator Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri offered the fateha on the request of Chairman Senate, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani.