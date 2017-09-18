Senate body directs FATA Secretariat to stop collection of cess from public

ISLAMABAD, Sep 18 (APP): Senate Standing Committee on States

and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) Monday directed officials of Federally

Administered Tribal Area (FATA) to stop the collection of cess from

public on immediate basis.

The Committee meeting met here at Parliament House

under the Chairmanship of Senator, Hilal ur Rehman besides Senators

including Ahmad Hassan, Liaqat Khan Tarakai, Farhatullah Babar and

MNA Qaiser Jamal mover of the agenda and officials from FATA

Secretariat and Ministry of SAFRN also attended the meeting.

Senator Farhatullah Babar said that in the committee

of FATA reforms, all the political agents of all agencies of FATA

had acknowledged that the collection of cess was illegal.

The Senate body recommended to issue a notification with the

consultation of all relevant department to stop this illegal

collection of cess from the people of FATA.

The Senate body directed the Deputy Commissioner F.R Dera

Ismail Khan to remove the concern of Parliamentarians about the

consultations with them for the annual development funds of 2015-16,

2016-17 and 2017-18.

Chairman Committee, Hilal said the Deputy Commissioner of F.R

D.I.Khan should include the development schemes of MNA Qaiser Jamal.

The Senate body also showed concerns over the policy and rules

for issuing of NOC for government contractors interested in projects

at F.R D.I.Khan.