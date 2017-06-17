Security on high alert at FJA

ISLAMABAD, June 17 (APP): Tight security arrangements have been made in the vicinity of Federal Judicial Academy (FJA) where Punjab Chief Minister, Shehbaz Sharif has appeared before Joint Investigation Team (JIT).

Connecting roads of FJA are closed for general public and they have been advised to opt alternative routes including Sahibzada Abdul Qayyum Road, Beacon House School Road, Mir Zafarullah Jamali Road.

Punjab Chief Minister has directed workers of Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) not to reach academy.