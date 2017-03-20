Secretary IBNH reviews measueres for implementing PEMRA laws

ISLAMABAD, March 20 (APP): Secretary Information, Broadcasting and

National Heritage (IBNH) Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui Monday reviewed the measures taken by Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) to ensure implementation of its laws and Electronic Media Code of Conduct-2015 in letter and spirit.

He was chairing a meeting of the committee, constituted on the directives of Islamabad High Court.

PEMRA briefed the Secretary IBNH about implementation of PEMRA laws and Electronic Media Code of Conduct-2015, especially after emergence of some blasphemous contents on social media.

He advised Chairman PEMRA Absar Alam to prepare a comprehensive report containing actions taken by the authority against the code violators for submission before the IHC.

He was of the view that it was foremost responsibility of PEMRA to stop airing of hate material and anti-Islamic and anti-state contents.

The chairman PEMRA apprised the secretary IBNH that the authority had an effective system of television channels’ monitoring and appropriate actions were taken against the code violators.