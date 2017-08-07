LAHORE, Aug 7 (APP)- Chairman Steering Committee Sports Punjab Hanif
Abbasi said the cricket academies headed by legendary cricketer Zaheer Abbas are
producing positive results across the province.
He said this while talking media on the third day of Chief Minister
Jashan-e-Azadi Inter-Academies Cricket Cup at LCCA ground here on Monday.
Legendary cricketer Zaheer Abbas,President, Lahore City Cricket
Association, Khawaja Nadeem Ahmad, former international cricketer Masood Anwar,
former Test cricketer Attaur Rehman and large number cricket lovers were also present
on this occasion.
Hanif Abbasi said Punjab government has initiated dozens of sports
projects in the province. “Sports projects at such a large scale have never been seen in
the 70-year history of Pakistan. A heavy budget has been allocated for sports projects in
far-flung areas of the province,” he added.
He said the sports projects are being built as international standard so
that youth of the country can take maximum benefit out of these facilities. “These
projects will help Pakistan in producing world class athletes in various games,” he
maintained.
Hanif Abbasi informed that a grand sports complex is being constructed
at 280 kanal land in Kasur. “Astro-turfs are being laid in Jhang and Pir Mehal cities. 100
cricket grounds are also being prepared. Sports complex are also under-construction in
cities of Badoki, Pandoki and Saraich. Shahnaz Sheikh Hockey Stadium is in final stages
of completion,” he added.
SBP Cricket academies producing positive results, Hanif Abbasi
LAHORE, Aug 7 (APP)- Chairman Steering Committee Sports Punjab Hanif