Sanjrani reiterated needs to further strengthen existing bilateral relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD, Aug 7 (APP):Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, Chairman Senate of Pakistan reiterated need to further strengthen the existing bilateral relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia through enhancing cooperation in various areas of mutual interest.

Chairman Senate observed that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have traditional and historical linkages with one another and mutually share time tested bond of friendship, said a press release here on Tuesday.

Chairman Senate also underscored the need for enhanced economic linkages between two sides. He said this while talking to Nawaf Bin Said Al-Malki Ambassador of Saudi Arabia who visited Parliament House to call on Chairman Senate here at Parliament House.

Chairman Senate said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia share common traditions, religious values and social aspirations and have supported each other not only on International issues but in the development agenda. He said that a large number of Pakistanis are contributing in the development of the Saudi Arabia while the Saudi Arabia is supporting Pakistan for pursuing economic development and social uplifting initiatives.

He said that there is a need to exploit the tremendous potential for economic cooperation between the two countries. He said that enhancing people to people contacts would steer the agenda to enhance bilateral ties and economic relationship. He said that Saudi Arabia can benefit from the improving security situation in Pakistan and invest in different sectors to boost the trade and economic ties.

Speaking on this occasion Saudi ambassador said that his country is trying to facilitate the Pakistani workers and pilgrims. He said that Saudi government is considering to increase the Hajj quota for Pakistan from next year.