Rs 40,000 Prize Bonds Worth Rs 152 Billion Encashed By Aug 31

ISLAMABAD, Sep 22 (APP):Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) has pointed out that the investors of Rs 40,000 prize bonds have withdrawn Rs 152 billion by August 31, out of total stock of Rs 259 billion investment from CDNS after the federal government decided to discontinue the specific bond.

