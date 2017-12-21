Rs 1 billion distrubuted among famalies of decease Overseas Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD, Dec 21 (APP):Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) distributed over Rs one billion among the families of deceased Overseas Pakistanis.

Talking to APP here on Thursday, Chairman Board of Governors of OPF Barrister Amjad Malik said that Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) would be established at provincial level for maximum facilitation of Overseas Pakistanis, while helpline number 111-04040 is available for expatriates 24/7.

The quota for children of Overseas Pakistanis in medical and engineering institutions would be restored as after the 18th amendment it was finished. He said the foundation has received around 1000 dead bodies from abroad in the last 20 months.

To a question, he said that Overseas Pakistanis Advisory Council (OPAC) is functioning very well and addressing the issues of expatriates while the membership of it would be extended to 200 as soon as possible.

He said that he personally visited 23 countries and held meetings with Overseas Pakistanis, addressed their issues on the spot and informed them about the upcoming welfare projects.

The first ever annual report carrying recommendations of Overseas Pakistanis have been formulated and submitted to President Mamnoon Hussain, who appreciated the efforts for the welfare of overseas Pakistanis.

Pilot project for the training of skilled labor in different categories has been launched and soon across the country more training centres would be established to meet the demand of international labor market.

He urged for the true implementation of Philippines labor model for securing more jobs abroad. Philippines gave full training to its workers who were now getting handsome jobs in international market.

To a question he said that it was the need of time that Pakistan must seek the alternative labor market because thousands of Pakistan have come back from GCC countries due to various problems and current political situation.

He suggested that National Vocational and Technical Commission (NAVTEC) should take steps to reduce the pressure of unemployment in the country.

Amjad said that hopefully in near future overseas Pakistanis will get the seats in Parliament and Overseas Banks will be set up at embassy level to facilitate Overseas Pakistanis.

To another question, he said that more housing schemes would be launched for expatriates and OPF is planning to provide low cost housing to the deceased families of Overseas Pakistanis.

300 houses would be handed over to the overseas allottees in Zone-V within in three months and after three months 300 houses more houses would be handed over to the owners.