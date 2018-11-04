LONDON, Nov 04 (APP):Internationally renowned Pakistani mountaineer, Nazir Sabir has called for exploiting the full potentials of Tourism sector including adventure tourism in Pakistan by providing the visitors “on arrival visa” at the airports ,in order to
attract good number of tourists for the benefit of the country.
Renowned Pakistani mountaineer Nazir Sabir calls for promotion of tourism in Pakistan
