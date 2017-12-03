RCCI to organize CPEC conference

RAWALPINDI, Dec 3 (APP):The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) is going to organize a CPEC Business

Opportunities Conference in Beijing, China from January 29 to February 2.

The event will be attended by 200 businessmen from both the countries.

This was stated by President RCCI Zahid Latif Khan after meeting with Overseas Chinese

Association of Pakistan (OCAP) President Chen Zong Dong on Sunday.

Giving details, Zahid Latif Khan said the conference will provide an ideal platform for Pakistani businesses to identify and engage in joint ventures, technology transfer, Mergers & Acquisition, and other cooperation opportunities with Chinese companies mainly under the ambit of CPEC. “The conference will organize dialogue of Leaders of Business Community with representatives of Government(s) to know their perspectives of CPEC”.

RCCI chief said the conference will pave the way in bridging the gap between business communities of Pakistan and China and create new business opportunities

RCCI will also facilitate MOU signings between the respective companies at the conference, he

added.

On this occasion, Chen Zong Dong lauded the RCCI’s efforts in facilitating traders and

promoting trade activities in the country. He said this conference would serve

as a platform to strengthen the linkages between the trader communities of both

the countries. This will also create and strengthen a network of Public-Private

sectors of Pakistan and China and this will be a forum for the Chinese

businessmen who were looking forward to penetrate in Pakistani markets under

the umbrella of CPEC, he further added.

The five day conference aimed at monitoring the developments with an eye towards ensuring

that business related policies between Pakistan and China, including the areas of Industrialization, Exports, Trade Relations, Foreign Investment, Energy Sector are business friendly and contribute toward strengthening the Public-Private sector.