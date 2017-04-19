Rangers’ sacrifices made controversial after every 3 months: Nisar

ISLAMABAD, Apr 19 (APP): Minister for Interior Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on Wednesday said the performance and sacrifices of Rangers were made unnecessarily controversial after every three months.

In a statement, he said Rangers could only fulfill its responsibilities in Karachi when no excuse is used in giving it authority under Anti Terrorism Act 1997.

He said the intention of Sindh government to give limited powers to Rangers was against law and rules as no law could be limited through administrative orders.

He said it was ridiculous that the provincial government of Sindh wanted to use Rangers as its guards but was not ready to give them powers under the relevant law for protection of people of Karachi.

Sindh Rangers was not a security company which could be deployed for security of VIPs, he added.

The Interior Minister said this excuse was also unreasonable and illogical that Sindh government wanted to give same kind of powers to Rangers as was given by the government of Punjab.

The reality was that in Punjab too, Rangers were given powers under the sections of Anti-Terrorism Act of 1997 and these powers were not limited by the government of Punjab or the federal government, he added.

The minister said the people of Karachi and Sindh were not only satisfied with the performance of Rangers but also trusted them and it was not only strange but also a matter of concern that the provincial government for its specific political objectives was compromising on the security of people of Sindh.

On one hand, the provincial government wanted security of Rangers for itself and on the other insisted on leaving the people defenseless, he added.

If for the sake of public interest, the provincial government would not issue notification for extension in the power of Rangers, then the federal government would consider alternative constitutional and legal options, he added.