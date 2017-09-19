Rabbani seeks official response on anti-Pakistan posters in Switzerland

ISLAMABAD, Sept 19 (APP): Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani on Tuesday

sought response by the government on the display of anti-Pakistan posters in Switzerland.

“Interior minister should coordinate with the Foreign Office

to record its statement on floor of the house regarding anti-

Pakistan posters displayed in Switzerland,” he said in his reaction

to this incident.

Rabbani also took stock of media reports that no meeting

between Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and US President Donald

Trump was scheduled on the sidelines of UN General Assembly session

and Trump had asked his Vice President to meet with the Pakistani

premier.

He termed this approach of the United States as degrading

Pakistan and suggested the prime minister not to hold meeting with US Vice president if Donald Trump had no time to meet him.

Chairman Rabbani said Pakistan was playing a leading role in

war against terrorism in the region, which should be acknowledged.