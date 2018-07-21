Rabbani questions caretaker’s ability to conduct fair election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 21 (APP):Former Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani on Saturday questioned the the ability of caretaker government and Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for ensuring holding free, fair, transparent and imperial elections which was being held on July 25.

Resuming last day’s debate on law and order situation, he said, the caretaker government was not imperial as it had failed to fulfill its constitutional obligations regarding across the board facilitation of holding free elections.

He claimed that the voters and candidates were being pressurized and ECP was not taking any action to rectify the situation.

Raza Rabbani claimed, Election Commission of Pakistan had failed to block the participation of 250 candidates of proscribed organization. ECP did not share the information of proscribed organisation candidates with interior ministry and National Counter Terrorism Authority Pakistan (NACTA), adding there were reports a minister of the Punjab government was in touch these organisation.

The election commission should answer as to how the nomination papers of such candidates were accepted, he questioned.

He also criticized the “censorship” on media adding media is integral part for holding free, fair and transparent elections.

Raza Rabbani alleged that selected accountability was being carried out. He further maintained that creating hurdle by the Punjab government in the electioneering of Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party.

Participating in the debate Muhammad Asad Ali Khan Junejo. said caretaker government was not fulfilling its

commitments to hold free, fair elections. It should not have stopped the workers of PML-N to receive their leader. He said that cases against workers and leaders of PML-N were deplorable.

Sitara Ayaz said that it was unfortunate that ECP was not taking action against violation of the code of conduct.

Dr. Ashok Kumar said that internet service was not working in Baluchistan province.

Shibli Faraz of PTI said his party supports the demand of ensuring free and fair elections and in favour of providing equal opportunities.

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Saadia Abbasi asked Chairman to send the alleged interview of Punjab Chief Minister Professor Hassan Askari Rizvi which was reported by Indian media by showing his biasedness against PMLN.