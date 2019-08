ISLAMABAD, Aug 17 (APP):Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Saturday in a telephonic conversation with Foreign Minister of Canada Chrystia Freeland apprised her about the sufferings of people in the Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IoJ&K).

He also briefed her about the unilateral and illegal actions of India, including suspension of mobile and internet services, imposition of curfew, human rights violations and blockade of the entire IOK, a press release said.