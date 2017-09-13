Quality education imperative for sustained economic development, progress: Barjees Tahir

GILGIT, Sept 13 (APP): Federal Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan

Affairs, Chaudhry Barjees Tahir said on Wednesday here that quality education was imperative for sustainable economic progress and development of the country.

He said no one can stop a country of making rapid economic progress and

development if it corrected its education system, saying role of educational institutions in reformation of society besides promoting tolerance, character of students and development was of paramount importance.

The Minister expressed these views in a literary mela role of

universities in the society held at Karakuram International University under an aegis of Iqbal International Orgnaziation for Research and Dialogue here today as Chief Guest.

Poets, scholars, writers and journalists are precious asset of a society

that plays a positive and key role in reformation of a society on political, social and economic system in world, he maintained.

The Federal Minister said it was unfortunate that today we have forget

books and was focusing on social media and internets, resultantly we have been drifted away of importance of literature.

To achieve glory, he said we should come back by taking guidance from

books and congratulated GB Government for successful holding of the literacy mela as per the vision of former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

The Minister said Federal Government would extend full support to the

academy that would be setup for promotion of regional languages.