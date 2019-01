Qatari businessmen keen to invest in Pakistan in diverse areas

DOHA, Jan 22 (APP):Qatari businessmen and investors on Tuesday expressed interest to invest in Pakistan in diverse areas, including hospitality, large-scale manufacturing, transportation and food production.

This was agreed during separate meetings with Qatar Businessmen Association (QBA) Chairman Sheikh Faisal Bin Qassim Bin Faisal Al-Thani accompanied by Hussain Alfardan, two of Middle East’s leading businessmen, a delegation of Qatar Chamber and other leading businessmen with Prime Minister Imran Khan.