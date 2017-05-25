Public health system improved during 2016-17: Economic Survey

ISLAMABAD, May 25 (APP): The public health activities have
persistently increased in terms of physical infrastructure and
workforce during year 2016-17.
According to an Economic Survey of Pakistan 2016-17 announced by
Minister for Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Muhammad Ishaq Dar
in a press conference here Thursday revealed that the number of doctors,
dentist and nurses have increased.
The availability of one doctor, dentist, nurse and one hospital
bed versus population has also improved.
The public health sector services were provided at federal, provincial
and district levels through a well established network of rural health centers, basic health
units, dispensaries, district and tehsil head quarter hospitals and allied
medical professionals.
The national immunization program is providing free of cost vaccine
facility to every Pakistani child and steps are being taken to arrest the
spread of polio.
It said that Prime Minister’s Health Program has been launched
to provide free treatment of chronic diseases like cancer, burns, diabetes
and cardiovascular diseases etc.
Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination
(NHSRC) is effectively undertaking the federal health functions and inter
provincial-coordination.
It said that a Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has been
established in the domain of Ministry of National Health Services to ensure
safety, quality and affordability of medicines in the country.
A Drug Pricing Policy 2015 has been announced to devise a transparent
mechanism for fixation and price adjustment.
It said that the federal government was also implementing programs
such as National Maternal and Child Health Program, Malaria, TB and HIV/Aids
Control Program.
These programs have made significant impact to improve health of
people. Immunization coverage has been increased and polio reported cases
have been reduced.
Deaths from tuberculosis have been declining while child and maternal
mortality rates since 2007 continued to improve.
It said that Early Childhood Development (ECD) task force was established
to provide a high level platform for policy/strategic framework, planning,
coordination and exchange of information.
It said that in addition to Universal Salt Iodisation (USI) Program in
110 districts through Public Private Partnership, Food Fortification Program
in Pakistan (FFP) is going to start implementation with the aim to support
national efforts to improve the nutrition situation in the country.
It said that Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) served 5.42 million
beneficiaries during 2016-17 and continues as effective Safety Net Measure by providing cash transfer to the poor segments of the society.
