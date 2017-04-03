PTI promoting politics of allegations for point scoring: Musadik

ISLAMABAD, April 3 (APP): Spokesman to the Prime Minister Dr Musadik Malik on Monday said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) was promoting the politics of allegations for political point scoring.

Talking to a private news channel, he said PTI had the habit of criticizing others and using un-parliamentary language against them.

He said the Commissioner of Accountability Institution of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) had categorically stated that KP Chief Minister Pervez Khattak should be arrested on corruption charges.

The Commissioner of Accountability Institution of KP had also stated that the level of corruption in the province was high, Musadik Malik added.

He recalled that PTI leaders and workers during their sit-in at D-Chowk had taken law in their hands and attacked the buildings of Parliament and Pakistan Television.

Musadik Malik said all the changes in national institutions would be made on the basis of law and Constitution.

Replying to a question, he said the appointment of Inspector General of Police Sindh was not a political matter, rather it related to law and order situation of the province.

The spokesman said that he for the first time had heard that A.D Khawaja and his team was corrupt.

The reinstatement order of A.D Khawaja had been issued by Sindh High Court, he stated.

He said the Sindh government had given three names to the federal government for appointment of IG Sindh. He, however, added that one of them would retire after two months.