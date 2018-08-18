PTI leaders committed to make accountability, rule of law key features of ‘Naya Pakistan’

ISLAMABAD, Aug 18 (APP):The leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday expressed resolve to make Imran Khan’s ‘Naya Pakistan’ a reality and make dedicated efforts to ensure accountability, fight corruption and implement rule of law in the country.

The leaders in attendance at the oath-taking ceremony of Prime Minister Imran Khan here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr told APP that the challenges of economy, education and human development would be addressed on pritority.

Vice Chairman PTI Shah Mehmood Qureshi said the oath-taking as prime minister was the result of Imran Khan’s 22-year struggle to revive the country as envisioned by the Quaid-e-Azam. He stressed that right approach and positive direction was of dire need to bring a real change in the country.

Jahangir Khan Tareen said seeing Imran Khan as the prime minister was his passion which had been successfully accomplished with the mandate of people and stressed that great responsibility now lied on the PTI government. He said he would have no formal role in the new government, however wished the ‘Naya Pakistan’ all the best.

Fawad Chaudhry said it was the beginning of a new era and vowed to follow in letter and spirit the policy guideline given by Imran Khan in his victory speech after election. He said a strong economy and human development would be the target areas.

Asad Umar said Imran Khan had achieved the goal with his courage and determination and added that his team would converge its energies on the uplift of weaker segments of society.

Chief Minister Khyber Pukhtunkhwa said resources would be spent on the development of KPK’s southern districts and Malakand Division. He said tourism would be promoted with projects including maintainance of Bahrain to Kalam road in Swat while new tourist spots would be developed in scenic areas of Gabin valley, Sulatan valley and Jarogo Waterfalls.

Punjab’s Governor-designate Chaudhry Sarwar said main focus would be the uplift of deprived community and addressing their problems related to clean drinking water and education. He said rule of law would be implemented and the issues of weak economy due to inflated loans would be addressed.

Governor-designate Imran Ismail said the nation was experiencing a historic day the second time in August after 1947. He said it would be a ‘One Pakistan’ with same rule of law and academic syllabus applicable for all, besides implementation of accountability and fight against corruption.

Arif Alvi said the focus of PTI government would be on creating job opportunities, and provision of health, education and justice.

Azam Khan Swati said the focus would be on accountability of leaders in order of starting from Imran Khan himself and then parliamentarians followed by bureaucrats.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said PTI’s five-year successful experience of governance in Khyber Pukhtunkhwa would be replicated to ensure uplift of common man across the country.

MNA Amjad Ali Khan said PTI would fulfill its promises with people and added that he would uplift the education system in his constituency Mianwali on priority.

Zartaj Gul said on this luckiest day, the nation had come out of slavery. She said uplift of women and youth and development of Dera Ghazi Khan would be her priority.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said today was the new dawn of democracy in the country and expressed confidence that the new government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan would strengthen the institutions that faced a collapse during previous government.