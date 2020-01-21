PTI govt took revolutionary step for promotion of agri sector: Firdous

ISLAMABAD, Jan 21 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Tuesday said that the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken revolutionary step for promotion of agriculture and prosperity of farmers.

In a tweet, she said that Rs 400 subsidy per fertilizer bag was given to factories to ensure cheaper fertilizers to the farmers.

She said that tax on gas has been reduced from Rs 405 to Rs 5.

The provision of cheaper fertilizer would benefit the farmers and help promote agriculture sector as farmers progress would result in Pakistan’s prosperity.