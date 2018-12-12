PTI govt interested in development of GB: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Dec 12 (APP):Federal Minister of Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Wednesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was keenly interested in the development of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and prosperity of its people.

Talking to GB Governor Raja Jalal Hussain Maqpoon, who called on him here, Fawad said the PTI government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan was striving to bring the the people of Gilgit-Baltistan in the national mainstream.

Gilgit-Baltistan enjoyed natural beauty and mineral resources, and all-out efforts would be made to promote the tourism sector to earn foreign exchange.

The GB governor said the people of Gilgit-Baltistan had huge expectations from the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). He thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for showing keen interest in the promotion of education and reforms in Gilgit-Baltistan.