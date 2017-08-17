Provincial Sport Minister vows to hold football events in educational institutions

LAHORE, Aug 17 (APP)- Punjab Minister for Sports Jahangir Khanzada

said that football was the most popular game of the world and Pakistan

has also been blessed with plenty of football talent.

We just need to discover and polish that talent with some sincere

efforts, he expressed these views while presiding over a meeting via

video link for the growth of football here at National Hockey Stadium

on Thursday.

Director General Sports Punjab Zulfiqar Ahmed Ghumman, Secretary

Sports Punjab Nayyar Iqbal and other officials were also present on

this occasion.

Punjab Minister for Sports Jahangir Khanzada reiterated his stance

to provide best facilities to young potential football players besides organising tournaments in educational institutions. “Holding tournaments

in schools and colleges is the best way to promote any game among young generation. We will take every possible measure to trace talented football players from across the province”, he added.

He urged the young players of the province to play football with a

passion to earn good name for their country.