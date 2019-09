BHURBAN, Sep 21 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi urged the medical practitioners to treat their patients with compassion and as healer besides focusing more on preventive healthcare instead of the curative one.

Addressing the 7th International Orthodontic Conference themed, “Excellence through Synergy” on Friday night here, the president said the curative healthcare was far costlier than the prevention which could be achieved through public awareness in collaboration with the stakeholders.