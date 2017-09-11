President for adherence to Quaid’s principles to counter challenges

ISLAMABAD, Sep 11 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain has

stressed upon adherence to the principles of Father of nation

Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to adequately counter all the

challenges of today’s world.

“September 11 is the day when we pay homage to the

memory of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah as well as reaffirm

our commitment to those principles of democracy,

constitutionalism and egalitarianism that Father of the nation

propagated throughout his life,” he said in a message on 69th

death anniversary of the Founder of nation.

The president said on Quaid’s death anniversary, the

best way to pay homage to the Quaid was to reiterate adherence

to those principles that were pursued by the great leader.

“Let us on this day resolve to stand united in

confronting all challenges that we face and once again make a

pledge that we will make Pakistan a country where there will

be rule of law, respect for human rights and economic

opportunities for all,” he stressed.

The president observed today is the day of reflection.

“We need to pause and reflect as to how far we have succeeded

in pursuing the path shown by our Quaid. Equally important is

to ponder over our shortcomings and failures,” he added.

He said Quaid-e-Azam possessed a high degree of

uprightness, honesty, integrity, courage and conviction.

He never compromised on his principles nor allowed

expediency to influence his judgments.

These pre-eminent attributes endowed him with clarity of

vision and steadfastness that enabled him to withstand heavy

odds and carve an independent state for the Muslims of the

sub-continent. he added.

The president stressed that the need to follow the

principles of ‘Unity, Faith & Discipline’ was never as great

as it is today.

He said faced with various challenges including the

threat from the militant mindset, economic challenges and

poverty there was need to follow in letter and spirit the

principles of our great leader.

The president said Pakistan was envisaged to be a

country where there would be social justice and economic

opportunities for all.

“We therefore, also need to adopt policies that promote

social justice and economic opportunities for all. Our people

have a long history of struggle for achievement of the

objectives for which Pakistan was created,” he added.