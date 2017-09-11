President for adherence to Quaid’s principles to counter challenges

ISLAMABAD, Sep 11 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain has
stressed upon adherence to the principles of Father of nation
Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to adequately counter all the
challenges of today’s world.
“September 11 is the day when we pay homage to the
memory of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah as well as reaffirm
our commitment to those principles of democracy,
constitutionalism and egalitarianism that Father of the nation
propagated throughout his life,” he said in a message on 69th
death anniversary of the Founder of nation.
The president said on Quaid’s death anniversary, the
best way to pay homage to the Quaid was to reiterate adherence
to those principles that were pursued by the great leader.
“Let us on this day resolve to stand united in
confronting all challenges that we face and once again make a
pledge that we will make Pakistan a country where there will
be rule of law, respect for human rights and economic
opportunities for all,” he stressed.
The president observed today is the day of reflection.
“We need to pause and reflect as to how far we have succeeded
in pursuing the path shown by our Quaid. Equally important is
to ponder over our shortcomings and failures,” he added.
He said Quaid-e-Azam possessed a high degree of
uprightness, honesty, integrity, courage and conviction.
He never compromised on his principles nor allowed
expediency to influence his judgments.
These pre-eminent attributes endowed him with clarity of
vision and steadfastness that enabled him to withstand heavy
odds and carve an independent state for the Muslims of the
sub-continent. he added.
The president stressed that the need to follow the
principles of ‘Unity, Faith & Discipline’ was never as great
as it is today.
He said faced with various challenges including the
threat from the militant mindset, economic challenges and
poverty there was need to follow in letter and spirit the
principles of our great leader.
The president said Pakistan was envisaged to be a
country where there would be social justice and economic
opportunities for all.
“We therefore, also need to adopt policies that promote
social justice and economic opportunities for all. Our people
have a long history of struggle for achievement of the
objectives for which Pakistan was created,” he added.
