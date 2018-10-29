President Dr Arif Alvi attends inaugural ceremony of new Instanbul airport

ISTANBUL, Oct 29 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi and the First Lady here on Monday participated in the inaugural ceremony of Turkey’s giant new Istanbul airport.The President and his wife on the occasion also held informal talks with his Turkish counterpart and the first lady.

President Dr Arif Alvi was amongst 50 head of states who were invited by Turkish government to attend the inauguration ceremony of Istanbul’s newly-built international airport.

President Alvi joined Turkish President Tecep Tayyip Erdogan along with other dignitaries to inaugurate the Istanbul’s grand airport here.

The President along with Turkish President and dignitaries also offered dua on the occasion.

The Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has championed the US$ 7.2 billion project in his bid to make Istanbul a global travel hub linking Europe, Asia and Africa and turn flag carrier Turkish Airlines into an aviation giant.