President Alvi meets NPC’s Standing Committee chairman

ISLAMABAD, Mar 17 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi held meeting with Chairman of the National People’s Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, Li Zhanshu, at Great Hall of the People here on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the President expressed solidarity with the Chinese government and people in the battle against COVID-19.

He said Pakistan has showed the world that Pakistan stood with Chinese people in this difficult time and proved that it is all weather friend of China.

He also appreciated the leadership of President Xi Jinping during the fight against coronavirus.

The way the Chinese government and people fought against the virus, the entire world is not only appreciating it, but also benefiting from their experience.

Welcoming the President, the chairman of NPC said that China has entered a decisive phase in the battle against coronavirus pandemic.

He appreciated Pakistani leadership for extending a strong support to China in its fight against coronavirus outbreak.

He also lauded the government for not evacuating its students from Wuhan.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar, Pakistan Ambassador to China Naghmana Hashmi and senior Pakistani and Chinese officials were also present.