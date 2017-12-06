PPP has no economic policy: Daniyal

ISLAMABAD, Dec 6 (APP):Minister of Privitisation Daniyal Aziz on Wednesday said Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had no economic policy and the present government had payed those loans which were taken in the last tenure of PPP.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the PPP government had not launched any mega energy project during its last tenure but its leadership was criticising the present government of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) for point scoring.

He said PML-N respects the mandate of other political parties, otherwise former prime minister Nawaz Sharif could have made his party’s government in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhawa provinces with the help of political allies.

The minister said PML-N’s government was the only government who had completed the IMF programme in the history of the country, adding during the present tenure inflation remained at low level.

Replying to a question, he said PAT was not a political party but it was the group of miscreants and its chief was the inventor of sit-in culture in the country.

He said former law minister Zahid Hamid had resigned voulanteerly.