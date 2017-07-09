Polling underway in PS-114 Karachi by-election

ISLAMABAD, July 9 (APP): Polling for by-election in Sindh
Assembly constituency PS-114 Karachi is in progress. It will
continue till 5.00 pm without any break.
Tight security arrangements have been made for smooth
conduct of polling, reported Radio Pakistan.
Similarly, people have also started costing votes in by-
election for Gilgit-Baltistan Legislative Assembly seat GBLA-4
Hunza Nagar. Nine candidates are contesting in the by-election.
