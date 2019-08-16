PNCA organized a number of mega cultural events during last year for development of Arts: Jamal shah

ISLAMABAD, Aug 16 (APP):Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) has organized a number of mega cultural festivals and events to spearhead the development of arts in the country during last one year.

Director General PNCA Syed Jamal Shah told APP that PNCA organized more than 100 cultural events and festival in last one year to celebrate the diversity of cultural heritage being practiced in the country as well as in different parts of the world.

“From cultural shows, art exhibitions, craft shows and celebrations of international and national days to festivals, training workshops, youth activities, drama and film screenings, all programmes of PNCA focused on educating masses about the understanding of cultural values and providing quality entertainment to the people” he said.

He said that its aims to build a robust arts ecosystem by creating an environment conducive to the flourishing of the arts, where the arts are accessible to everyone and artists and art groups have the commitment, financial support and resource and to excel at home, and on the world stage.

He said that a holistic and integrated cluster development approach was initiated to develop the arts ecosystem.